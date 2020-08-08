ROSEVILLE — Michael Munger of Roseville, Ill., left this earthly home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020, due to a brief illness. He passed away at OSF Hospital in Peoria. Michael was born Feb. 17, 1961, a son of Maxine (Ramsey) and Roger Munger in Davenport. He attended Moline High School. Mike worked at Wonderbread Bakery in Davenport for several years. Then, IAC in Iowa City for several years. He married Peggy Snyder, of Muscatine, Iowa, in 1988. They raised their two sons, Cory and Eric in Davenport. Mike loved the outdoors. Fishing, camping, and hunting were some of his favorite activities. He enjoyed riding recreational vehicles and tinkering with motors. He was an Chicago sports fan. Especially cheering on the Cubs/Bears. He loved music. Talents included playing a little on the guitar, fiddle and harmonica. He loved spending time with his family most of all.