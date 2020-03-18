March 14, 1951-Friday March 6, 2020

ALTENBURG, MO - Michael L. Nesbitt 68 of Altenburg, Mo., formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

He was born in Rock Island on March 14, 1951 to Leonard Nesbitt and Loma (Breitenstein) Nesbitt.

Mike graduated from Rock Island High School in 1969, received his Associate Degree in Applied Science from Black Hawk College in 1973 and graduated from SIU with a degree of Bachelor of Science Administration of Justice in 1975. Mike was an Illinois National Guardsman honorably discharged in 1973. After his service and education, Mike worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a Counsellor at the Menard Penitentiary in Chester, Ill., and retired from there.

Mike was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved his farm in rural Altenburg.

Mike also was a proud owner of a beautiful 1940 Packard that he loved to drive and show in car shows.

He will be truly missed by all his friends in Missouri and his friends and family in the Quad-City Area.