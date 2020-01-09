Michael Joseph McCollom

January 4, 1943-January 2, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Michael J. McCollom passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Mike was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Rock Island, to Vivian Ann Behrens, who married Charles (Mac) McCollom in December 1945.
Mike worked at International Harvester before moving to Texas to work for Montgomery Elevator; he later moved to Georgia. Mike retired from Kone Elevator (previously Montgomery Elevator) before returning to Illinois in 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike is survived by wife, Charlotte (Vebeth) McCollom, of Milan, Ill.; son, Michael A. McCollom, wife, Sharon, and grandson, Anthony Joseph (A.J.), of Denton, Texas; daughter, Michele McCollom, grandson, Matthew Joseph McCollom, and granddaughter, Sheena Ballowe, husband, Robert, and their children, LeRobby and LeAnn Ballowe, of Kansas City, Mo.; and daughter, Katherine Ann McCollom of Paola, Kan.
Mike is also survived by his brother, Louis McCollom, and his wife, Nancy, of Moulton, Iowa; niece, Sallie Joe McElyea, husband, James, and their children, Cheyenne and Maximus; nephew, William Jack, and children, Emma and Jake; nephew, Eric, wife, Sarah; nephew, Jeff, wife, Melissa, and their children, Vivian and Violet; and nephews, Shane and James.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian McCollom, in June 1998 and father, Charles “Mac” McCollom, in June 2006.
His easy-going manner and quick smile will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Rest in peace, Mike, and as he always said, see ya! Special thanks from the family to Mike's angel, Misty.
The family will have a private burial at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Ill., with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.