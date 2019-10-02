April 11, 1978-September 30, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE — Michael James McManus was born April 11, 1978, to Steve and Becky McManus. He grew up in Taylor Ridge. His sweet smile, Gigantic heart and his Big thinking mind had him in and out of every kind of imaginable adventure right from the start. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and number of people who like his family have been touched by that vibrant spirit. He lived big and died tragically Sept. 30, leaving behind many broken hearts.
Mike did not always choose to follow traditional rules, and his family has chosen to honor him in just that fashion. We will hold a casual celebration of his life Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Reynolds American Legion, 501 North Main Street Reynolds, IL, from 3 to 7 p.m. We will offer a luncheon and together work to celebrate a life lived and now tragically lost. Mike's ashes will be interned at a future date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Cars and trucks were Mike's passion, and he would love to be the reason everyone brought them and got together this day. At 5 p.m., we will have a short service honoring his life, and at that service we ask you to bring/share a memory. Help all of us to honor and remember all that is “Mike.”
Mike leaves behind his Parents, Steve McManus, of Taylor Ridge, and Becky McManus, of Port Byron; two brothers, Chris (Karen), of Edgington, and Joe (Lauren), of Taylor Ridge; his precious nephew, Gavin, and niece, Kensington, and a little guy due this month; his Aunts, Uncles and cousins, along with his Grandmother, Marge Behn, of Orion. This list of people he leaves behind certainly does not stop here because each of you reading this know it is also you whether you knew him through business, family or friend he has many lives and hearts grieving today. Remember to tell those you love how precious they are!
Online condolence may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.