July 3, 1950-August 6, 2019
MOLINE — Michael J. Rasche, 69, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 peacefully at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be 10am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6pm Friday at the funeral home and wear your favorite Cubs gear. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Mike was born July 3, 1950 in Moline, the son of Oliver “Bud” and Joyce (Baff) Rasche. He married Theresa Ann Woeber on September 26, 1975 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Mike retired from the Moline Fire Department in 2008.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Cubs and playing Jeopardy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Theresa; children, Lincoln (Kylah) Rasche, Bettendorf and Ryan (Jenna) Rasche, Moline; grandchildren, Carter, Lilah, Peyton, Beckett and Tess; sisters, Holly (Kenny) Rasche, Lake Oswego, OR, Nancy (Rod) Lindstrom, Moline, Sally (Richard) Krantz, Moline and Sarah (Todd) De La Rosa, Moline; brother, Todd Rasche, Moline and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Lindsay and Linda, parents and brother, Tony.
