× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 2, 1948- July 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Michael J. David, 72, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mike was born on Feb. 2, 1948, in Rock Island, the son of Howard and Lila (Johnson) David. He married Sandra Berthoud, and together they had two children. Mike had tended bar at the the West Inn in East Moline, worked as a welder and most recently in maintenance at Black Hawk Hills Apartments. He enjoyed making enchiladas, cooking Thanksgiving dinners and being with his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors inlcude his children, Anessa (Louie) Dooley, Colona, and Michael J. David II, East Moline; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings, Larry David, Jerry David, Donna Coons and Doris “Doty” Melchi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Johnson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael David as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.