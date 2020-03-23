November 24, 1945-March 22, 2020

GENESEO — Michael F. DeBrock, 74, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Unity Point Health–Trinity Rock Island. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Michael DeBrock Memorial Fund.

Michael was born on Nov. 24, 1945, the son of Frank and Marjorie (Fones) DeBrock, in Geneseo. He graduated from Atkinson High School. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard. He married Frances Cauwels on April 30, 1966. She preceded him in death in 1988. Michael married Grace Bainter on March 24, 1989, in Geneseo. He was employed by Farmers Mutual Electric Company, for 29 years, as a lineman and electrician. He was also employed by John Deere Harvester Works, where he worked for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and having coffee with his buddies.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Grace; sons, Brian DeBrock, Geneseo, Tim (Glorie) DeBrock, Williamston, S.C., and Drew (Heather) DeBrock, Geneseo; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David (Dee) DeBrock, Geneseo; and sister, Chris (Dave) DeKezel, Cambridge, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marjorie; and his first wife, Fran. To leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

