November 25, 1942-April 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Michael E. Winston, 77, of Grove City, OH, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island with a mask required to attend services. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorial may be made to Alleman High School or Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island.

Mike was born November 25, 1942 in Rock Island, the son of Marvin and Marian (Vaughn) Winston. He married Judith A. Wassenhove on November 2, 1963 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on June 10, 1981. He later married Debra Ehret. Mike was a 1960 graduate of Alleman High School. He retired as an Engineering Manager at International Harvester/Navistar after 44 years.

Mike was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and B.P.O.E. Lodge #37. He loved working on his classic cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.