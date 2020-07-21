November 25, 1942-April 16, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Michael E. Winston, 77, of Grove City, OH, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island with a mask required to attend services. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorial may be made to Alleman High School or Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island.
Mike was born November 25, 1942 in Rock Island, the son of Marvin and Marian (Vaughn) Winston. He married Judith A. Wassenhove on November 2, 1963 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on June 10, 1981. He later married Debra Ehret. Mike was a 1960 graduate of Alleman High School. He retired as an Engineering Manager at International Harvester/Navistar after 44 years.
Mike was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and B.P.O.E. Lodge #37. He loved working on his classic cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Debra; children, Melissa (Jeff) Rapp, Ft. Wayne, IN, Mindy (Lenny) Hoogerwerf, Rock Island, Michael J. Winston, Grove City, OH, Mary (Andy) Stormont, Hillard, OH; step-children, Craig Van Bremen and Julie (Randy) Trott; grandchildren, Jackie, Jeffrey, Jacob, Jaime and Jared Appleman, Hannah and Ruhama Rapp, Andrew, Emily and Adam Hoogerwerf, Derrek and Jasmine Winston, Terrian Stevens, Sierra Winston, Savannah and Sage Brumfield, Austin, Ava, and Jenna Stormont, Zachary Trott and Reagan Van Bremen; great grandchildren, Jessica Appleman and Eli Veldman and brother, Charles Winston, Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Winston; daughters, Michele Appleman and Megan Winston and sister, Marilee Dobbins.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
