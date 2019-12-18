Michael Daniel Murphy

Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center in Sun City, Ariz. Visitation will be from 9 to 11. Funeral Service will begin at 11 with the committal service immediately following. A celebration of life and 80th birthday celebration open house will be held on Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 at the Hyatt Place East Moline/Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Seton Catholic School, Moline.

Mike was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Modesto, Calif., to Patrick Lewis Murphy and Maxine Joan (Rudi) Murphy. He moved to Dwight, Ill., when he was young and graduated from Dwight High School. He later attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa. He married Karen Eddleman on July 2, 1960, and they were married for 43 years. He later married Luz Martinez on Feb. 22, 2012. Mike and his brother, Bill Murphy, cofounded Murphy Bro's. Inc., based out of the Quad Cities, Illinois, in the early 1970s. Murphy Brothers went on to become a nationally respected leader and innovator in the pipeline and distribution construction industry within the United States and Canada. Mike served on the Distribution Contractors Association board of directors, where he was later elected and served as President of the DCA in 2003-2004.