January 3, 1940-December 16, 2019
PORT BYRON — Michael Daniel Murphy of Port Byron, Ill., age 79, passed away on Dec 16, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred two months ago in Scottsdale, Ariz. He passed peacefully surrounded by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Brothers, Sisters and loved ones in Sun City, Ariz.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center in Sun City, Ariz. Visitation will be from 9 to 11. Funeral Service will begin at 11 with the committal service immediately following. A celebration of life and 80th birthday celebration open house will be held on Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 at the Hyatt Place East Moline/Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Seton Catholic School, Moline.
Mike was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Modesto, Calif., to Patrick Lewis Murphy and Maxine Joan (Rudi) Murphy. He moved to Dwight, Ill., when he was young and graduated from Dwight High School. He later attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa. He married Karen Eddleman on July 2, 1960, and they were married for 43 years. He later married Luz Martinez on Feb. 22, 2012. Mike and his brother, Bill Murphy, cofounded Murphy Bro's. Inc., based out of the Quad Cities, Illinois, in the early 1970s. Murphy Brothers went on to become a nationally respected leader and innovator in the pipeline and distribution construction industry within the United States and Canada. Mike served on the Distribution Contractors Association board of directors, where he was later elected and served as President of the DCA in 2003-2004.
He is survived by his wife, Luz Murphy; his children, Leslie (Jim) Barnett, of Maricopa, Ariz., Dan (Jenna) Murphy, of Eau Claire, Wis., Molly Stewart (fiance Andy Henderson), of Kalkaska, Mich.; grandchildren, Stefanie Densberger, TJ Densberger, Kelly Densberger, Tyler (Jen) Murphy, Kaity Murphy, Stephanie (Joey) Krenzelok, Scott Murphy, Brett Murphy, Alayna Stewart and Jack Stewart, III; stepchildren, Eduardo Jr. Christina, Joshua, Christopher, Selma and Jacob; stepgrandchildren, Alaina, Anthony, Angel, Analeyah, Albert, Violet, Evelyn, Lily, Mia and Victoria; brothers, William (Jan) Murphy, Ronald (Jareen) Murphy, Robert (Tina) Murphy, Ty Marrs; and sister, Janice (Ray) Petersen; and many more family and good friends that were important to him. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney Norris Murphy; sister, Patricia Lea Murphy; and his beloved dog, ‘Reggie Jackson Ripka Murphy.'
Mike enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and especially his grandchildren. He projected a larger-than-life personality and an unmatched zeal and optimism for life! He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed attending the Barrett Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., every year. He loved playing golf in his earlier years, having won many tournaments including the Phoenix Open ProAm, Tuscan ProAm and Quad City Open ProAm several times with his brother Bill. He enjoyed collecting Remington Bronzes, which captured the untamed nature of the old West, reminding him of the desert valley in the Phoenix area that was his second home since 1989.