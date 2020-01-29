PHOENIX, Ariz. — Michael A. Gould, 61, of Phoenix, Ariz., died in his sleep on Jan. 21, 2020, in Phoenix. He was born on Sept. 12, 1958, in Davenport, to Thomas and Carol Gould.

Mike grew up in Silvis, Ill., and graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1976. He was employed by Rock Island Lines and Moline Consumers before moving to Arizona, where he worked in property management and credit customer service. Mike was an avid sports fan, loved to fish and loved to play euchre. Mike is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Delgado, and her husband, Anthony Delgado; granddaughter, Bella Delgado; grandson, Cruz Delgado, Phoenix, Ariz.; father, Thomas Gould, Bonaparte, Iowa; brothers, Steve Gould (Patty), Macomb, Ill., Jeff Gould (Kathy), Wilmington, N.C.; sisters, Sharon Skelton (Steve), Geneseo, Ill., Sheila Ruland (Boyd), Gilbert, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Nicholas Gould, and mother, Carol Gould.