October 18, 1957- August 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Miatta Musuleng Fahnbulleh Puentes, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

In accordance with her family's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Miatta was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County in the Republic of Liberia, Africa, a daughter of Konah Amadu Fahnbulleh and Baindu Kiandueh Fahnbulleh. She married James P. Puentes on Oct. 24, 1978, in Monrovia, Republic of Liberia.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her favorite times were with those spent with family whom she loved dearly. She was a great cook, and insisted on feeding everyone who came to her home. Miatta had a giving heart. At least once a year, she would purchase a lamb and give the meat away to food banks and perfect strangers.