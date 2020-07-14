× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1938- July 11, 2020

ERIE, Ill. -- Mervin P. Hannis, 81, of Erie, Ill., died at his home Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17th, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Compassus.

Mervin Paul Hannis was born Aug. 20, 1938, above the general store in Spring Hill, Ill., the son of Esther (Perkins) and Donovan Miles Hannis. He was raised in Portland Township and attended Burke and Spring Hill Schools. He was graduated from Erie High School in 1956. On Feb. 2, 1957, he was married to Judy Ann Weber at the Erie Christian Church.

He worked at the East Moline Works of International Harvester, starting as an apprentice toolmaker and retiring as a tool room supervisor. He later worked for Logical Technology in Peoria, Ill. He was a member of the Erie Masonic Lodge AF&AM.

Mr. Hannis enjoyed his garden and working outdoors, and was a Whiteside County Master Gardener. As a young man he assisted with the family Christmas tree farm in Portland Township, and in retirement he and his wife spent their holiday seasons helping at Runyan's Country Tree Farm in Clio, MI.