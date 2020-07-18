WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Merton Lee Bartsch, 89, of White Bear Lake, Minn., formerly of Rapidan, Minn., passed away peacefully at home, on July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary “Sally.” He is survived by children, Steve (Mary Jo), Becky Leiter (Craig), Hans and Eric; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and brother, Glenn. Merton received a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1953, and was an accomplished mechanical engineer who had a successful career with General Motors, John Deere, and later as plant manager of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements MeuellerMemorial.com