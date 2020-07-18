Merton Lee Bartsch
View Comments

Merton Lee Bartsch

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Merton Lee Bartsch

July 12, 2020

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Merton Lee Bartsch, 89, of White Bear Lake, Minn., formerly of Rapidan, Minn., passed away peacefully at home, on July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary “Sally.” He is survived by children, Steve (Mary Jo), Becky Leiter (Craig), Hans and Eric; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and brother, Glenn. Merton received a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1953, and was an accomplished mechanical engineer who had a successful career with General Motors, John Deere, and later as plant manager of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements MeuellerMemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Merton Bartsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News