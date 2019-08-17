July 29, 1926-July 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Merton D. Messmore passed away July 31, 2019, in Rock Island.
Merton was born July 29, 1926, in Geneseo, to Dr. Harry L. Sr. and Ella Messmore, the fifth of eight children. He graduated from Altona (Ill.) High School in 1944 and immediately began military service in the Navy during WWII.
Merton graduated from Monmouth College. He married Mary Ruth Speer in 1950. She preceded him in passing in 2015.
Merton began his career as a teacher and coach in 1951 at Farmington High School and continued at ROVA High School in Oneida until 1964 when he changed careers to become an insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. In 1968, he returned to his love of coaching and teaching at Auburn H.S. Merton later earned his Master's Degree from Sangamon State University, Springfield, (now University of Illinois–Springfield). He then became principal at Auburn High School and retired in 1988.
Mert was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois athletics. He also greatly enjoyed fishing, reading (particularly history) and,most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Merton is survived by his five children and their spouses: Stanlee (Char), Lake Carroll, Ill., Jack (Marsha), Springfield, Ill., Joel (Diane), Rochester, Ill., Lisa (Dan) Wood, Rock Island, and Alyson, Rock Island, the late Nick; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 24, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow and he will lie alongside his wife, Mary Ruth, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Down Syndrome Society or the American Cancer Society. www.deroofuneralhome.com.