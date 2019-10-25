May 11, 1924-September 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Merle W. “Jack” Nelson, 95, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Hannibal, Mo.
He was born to William Nelson and Lola Dale Chapman Nelson.
Survivors include his wife of 75 years, Beverlee; children, Steven Nelson and wife, Kevin Nelson, Traci Klier and husband, Pamela Johnson and husband; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margret Lee and Wanda Brown.
“Jack” was in the Army Air Corps and was employed by American Air Filter and John Deere Harvester Works.
He and his wife were cared for in their home by their son Kevin.
A memorial will be held at R.I. Arsenal at a later date.