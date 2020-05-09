September 11, 1928-May 9, 2020
CLINTON — Merle Dean Weaver, 91, of Clinton, Illinois, passed away 8:20 p.m. May 6, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, Illinois.
Private services will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Texas Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church, Clinton, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Merle was born September 11, 1928, in rural DeWitt County, Illinois, the son of Solomon Francis and Ethel May (Jones) Weaver. He married Donna Lorraine Eaton June 9, 1951 in Clinton. She passed away August 7, 2014.
Survivors include his children, Brian (Sharon) Weaver, Sherrard, Kelly (John) Pine, Clinton, Scott (Kim) Weaver, Clinton, Eric (Jim Powell) Weaver, Evanston; five grandchildren, Jill (Jeremy) Frieburg, Monticello, llinois, Abbi (Greg) Barton, Chatham, Ill.; Lindsey (Kent) Brown, Sherrard, Jordan (Abby) Weaver, Milan, and Molly (Shea) Carroll, Chicago; step-grandchildren, Brandi Callison, Monticello and Jared (Darcy) Callison, Palatine, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Carter, Lucy, Lincoln, and Beau Brown, Rylie, Lyla, Hudson, and Quinn Weaver, Jax and Reese Barton, Brooks, Rose, and Caleb Frieburg, and Logan Carroll; step-great-grandchildren, Claire and Jack Schraufnagel, and Baylor Callison.
Merle was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Merle served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years. He had farmed from 1989 to 2005. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton. Merle was the 1941 DeWitt Co. Spelling Bee Champion as well as a charter member of the Clinton High School FFA in 1945. Merle loved to cook and was featured in the Bloomington Pantagraph and the Decatur Herald & Review for his cooking specialties in 1983. He was a member of the Clinton Elk's Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler in 1972-1973.
