September 2, 1932-April 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Melvin “Nighthawk” Silas Sr., 87, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family visitation and graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.

Melvin was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Lexington, Mississippi, a son of Fred and Mary (Downer) Silas. He married Joanne France on April 11, 1992, in Rock Island. Melvin worked as a union mason cement finisher for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was a proud member of Esquire Lodge 1648 and King Solomon Masonic Lodge 20. Melvin loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a very capable handyman and enjoyed hunting in his earlier years.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joanne France-Silas; five sons and spouses, Jimmy D. Silas (Shirley), Melvin Silas Jr. (Bridgette), Arthur (Curlo) Johnson (Pili), Jeremiah Jamison III (Rasheda), Tyler Campbell; four daughters, Freddie Mae Haynes, Melva Finley, Erica Johnson, Brianne Nicole Silas; 38 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.