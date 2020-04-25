September 2, 1932-April 17, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Melvin “Nighthawk” Silas Sr., 87, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family visitation and graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.
Melvin was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Lexington, Mississippi, a son of Fred and Mary (Downer) Silas. He married Joanne France on April 11, 1992, in Rock Island. Melvin worked as a union mason cement finisher for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was a proud member of Esquire Lodge 1648 and King Solomon Masonic Lodge 20. Melvin loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was a very capable handyman and enjoyed hunting in his earlier years.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joanne France-Silas; five sons and spouses, Jimmy D. Silas (Shirley), Melvin Silas Jr. (Bridgette), Arthur (Curlo) Johnson (Pili), Jeremiah Jamison III (Rasheda), Tyler Campbell; four daughters, Freddie Mae Haynes, Melva Finley, Erica Johnson, Brianne Nicole Silas; 38 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Tony Johnson, William Mason Silas, Frederick Finley; and his siblings, brother Robert Brown Sr. and seven sisters, Pearlie Mae McGee, Rosie Marie Ross, Ada Mae Randle, Annie Mae Meeks, twin sister Eleanor Spann, Eliza Ann Murphy, Lucille Clark; and a special cousin, Mary Campbell.
