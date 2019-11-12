September 1, 1947-November 8, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Melvin F. McQuaide, 72, East Moline, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home. Family visitation is noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Mel was born on Sept. 1, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Clella (Parrott) McQuaide. He was an over-the-road truck driver. Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include siblings, Wanda Hernandez, Moline, and Gary McQuaide, Milan; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left of the family at www.vanhoe.com.