November 10, 1915-November 3, 2019
SILVIS — Melvin Anderson, almost 104, of Silvis, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at First Evangelical Free Church, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Burial is at Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes District of the Evangelical Free Church of America or First Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Melvin was born Nov. 10, 1915 in Harvard, Ill., where he was raised. He was the son of John and Olivia C. (Goranson) Anderson. He married Myrtle S. Sandberg on Dec. 2, 1939. She preceded him in death on May 5, 1998. Melvin served in the Army between 1943-1945, during World War II. He farmed for 17 years. He was a machine tool operator on the Arsenal for 19 years, retiring in 1984.
Melvin was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Moline, where he served as a deacon. He loved cars and was an avid reader. He loved the Lord with all his heart and read the Bible daily.
Survivors include his daughters, Beverly (Dan) Larson of Rockford, Bonnie L. (Carlan) Bounds of Moline; grandchildren, Deborah (Lowrie) Robertson of Acton, Maine, Jeffery (Joy) Larson of Coon Rapids, Minn., Steve (Jolene) Larson of Coon Rapids, Jacqui (Andy) Sainsbury of Hamburg, N.J., and Robert (Jessica) Bounds of Geneseo; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Duncan, Ceilidh and Liam Robertson of Acton, Maine, Kathryn, Joshua, Kevin, and Zachary Larson of Coon Rapids, Carlyn and Caleb Sainsbury of Hamburg and twins Jordan and Kaitlyn Bounds of Geneseo; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, four sisters.
