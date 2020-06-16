Maynard R. Malmen

Maynard was born on Nov. 20, 1924, in Orion, the son of Raymond and Decil (Love) Malmen. He married Shirley Anderson on Oct. 10, 1942, in Kahoka, Mo. Maynard enjoyed the love of farming and began on his family’s farm at the age of 14 and continued farming for 76 years. He also belonged to the Farm Bureau and Pork Producers. He was very active in his community, serving on the Board of Directors at the State Bank of Orion for many years. He was on the Western Township Cemetery board and was a 4-H Leader. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he also served on the church council. He loved watching horse and dog races. Maynard enjoyed bowling and baseball; he bowled a 300 game and played baseball for the Swedes ball team of Andover, Ill. He loved watching baseball games, especially his favorite team the St. Louis, Cardinals. Maynard enjoyed his family and his many friends. He was a loving man with an infectious smile.