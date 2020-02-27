February 28, 1926-February 26, 2020

MOLINE — Maxine Wales, 93, of Moline, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage in Milan.

Funeral service will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Maxine was born on Feb. 28, 1926, in Coal Valley, the daughter of Floyd William and Helen Frances (Quick) Spargo. Maxine married Donald H. Wales on July 14, 1945, in Coal Valley. She was employed by Eagle Signal, then later for Moline School District in the cafeteria. Maxine loved painting and crocheting, but she was most known for always taking care of others.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Amanda K. Wales; cousin, Karen Miller, and her daughters, Lori (Ed) Baranowski, Julie (Steve) Gowey. Special thank you for all the care given by Robin Linville and Donna and Bob Strabley.

She was preceded by her husband; son, Clifford Allen Wales; daughter-in-law, Mary Wales.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Wales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.