Maxine Neels

July 21, 1931-August 11, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Private funeral services for Maxine Neels, 89, of East Moline, IL, will be 11 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. Public visitation will be 9-11 am Saturday, prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. Neels died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Maxine Pulford was born July 21, 1931, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Bothwell A. and Catherine E. (LaBarge) Pulford. She was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1949. She married Richard Bensenberg in 1951. She later married Henry A. “Hank” Neels May 26, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline. She worked for 25 years as a Tax Assessor for Hampton Township. She had been a member of the Democratic Women's Club for many years. She had been an avid bowler and was secretary and treasurer for the Zal Caldron Bowling League. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

It seemed she and Hank were inseparable. They were active in the Democratic party. They loved camping and traveling. They wintered in several different states including Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Maxine adored her children and great grandchildren.