January 12, 1923- April 16, 2020

DAVENPORT — Maxine Jones, 97, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

A private family service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kahl Home for the residents Activity Fund.

Maxine was born on Jan. 12, 1923, in Maquoketa, the daughter of Charles L. and Margaret K. (Klemme) Bailey. She married Gayle McReynolds; after they divorced, they remained good friends. She then married Charles N. Jones Nov. 26, 1953, in Moline. He preceded her on April 7, 2001. She was a machine operator for the arsenal until she retired. Maxine was a member of Milan Foursquare Church. One of her many joys was playing cards, camping, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Connie (Don) Campbell, Deb (Larry) Hux, Rick (Beth) McReynolds, Marty (Sally) Jones, Mike (Melanie) Jones; daughter-in-law, Pam Jones. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren with one on the way, 13 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, twin sister Charline Petersen, Owen Bailey, Catherine Bailey; sister-in-law, Dolores Bailey; and many nieces and nephews.