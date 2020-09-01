× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 1927 - August 28, 2020

GENESEO — Maxine C. Atkins, formerly of Geneseo, Ill., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Manor Care, Moline, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Cremation has been performed per her wishes, and a private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com. Memorials can be made to the Illinois Great Rivers Preachers Aid Society.

Maxine was born June 2, 1927, in Glen Ferris, W.Va., to Roland and Ethel (Stillwell) Birckhead. She attended Duke University, where she received a Master's degree in Christian Education and met her soon-to-be husband, John P. Atkins. They were married on Sept. 5, 1952, in Glen Ferris. She has now joined John, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Maxine was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and a devoted pastor's wife, performing whatever duties were needed at home and at church. Among the many things she did were singing in the choir, playing piano, cooking meals and teaching many Sunday school classes, both for children and adults. She had many cherished memories of serving with the Quad Cities Emmaus Community. She cared deeply about her family and friends.