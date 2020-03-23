June 6, 1935-March 22, 2020

COLONA — Maxine A. Loitz, 84, of Colona, Ill., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis, Ill. Private services to honor her life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Colona United Methodist Church.

Maxine was born June 6, 1935, the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Ward) Searle. She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended the University of Illinois. Maxine met Paul “Vic” Loitz at the University of Illinois and received her Mrs. Degree on Jan. 29, 1956, in Geneseo. Maxine joined Vic as he traveled with the Air Force. She taught Vic how to drink and party! When they returned to Geneseo, she became the bookkeeper and homemaker for the Loitz farms for the next 60 years! She was an integral part of the farming operation and the matriarch and godmother of the family.