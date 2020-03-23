June 6, 1935-March 22, 2020
COLONA — Maxine A. Loitz, 84, of Colona, Ill., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis, Ill. Private services to honor her life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Colona United Methodist Church.
Maxine was born June 6, 1935, the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Ward) Searle. She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended the University of Illinois. Maxine met Paul “Vic” Loitz at the University of Illinois and received her Mrs. Degree on Jan. 29, 1956, in Geneseo. Maxine joined Vic as he traveled with the Air Force. She taught Vic how to drink and party! When they returned to Geneseo, she became the bookkeeper and homemaker for the Loitz farms for the next 60 years! She was an integral part of the farming operation and the matriarch and godmother of the family.
Maxine was passionate about gardening, mowing the yard and golf! She was a Hannah Township trustee for over 25 years. She served as the treasurer of Colona United Methodist Church for many years. She belonged to a bridge club and two dinner clubs. She loved to prepare holiday meals for her family. Maxine enjoyed traveling, especially golf and gaming trips.
Those left to cherish Maxine's memory include her husband, Vic; and family, Tom and Laurie Loitz, Burt and Wendy Loitz, John and Julie Loitz, and Jackie Loitz Brooks; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lillian, and her son-in-law, Dennis Brooks.