February 9, 1928-February 2, 2020
GENESEO — Maxine A. Land, 91, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Crossroad Christian Center, East Moline.
Maxine was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in DeSoto, Ill., the daughter of Verna and Lilly (Trotter) Russell. She married Leonard Land on April 15, 1949, in Jonesboro, Ill. She previously worked as a teacher at the Hoffman and Ridgewood Schools, retiring in 1994. Maxine was a member of Crossroad Christian Center and was a former Sunday school and preschool teacher at the church. She enjoyed quilting and tending to her garden.
Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Rick) Whittington, Geneseo, Carolyn (Larry) Talbot, Silvis, James (Joann) Land, Orion, and Dale (Amber) Land, Port Byron; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchild; sister, Catherine Laird, Sidney, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Charles, Billy and John; and one great-grandson.
