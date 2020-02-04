Maxine A. Land
GENESEO

Maxine A. Land

Maxine A. Land

February 9, 1928-February 2, 2020

GENESEO — Maxine A. Land, 91, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Crossroad Christian Center, East Moline.

Maxine was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in DeSoto, Ill., the daughter of Verna and Lilly (Trotter) Russell. She married Leonard Land on April 15, 1949, in Jonesboro, Ill. She previously worked as a teacher at the Hoffman and Ridgewood Schools, retiring in 1994. Maxine was a member of Crossroad Christian Center and was a former Sunday school and preschool teacher at the church. She enjoyed quilting and tending to her garden.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Rick) Whittington, Geneseo, Carolyn (Larry) Talbot, Silvis, James (Joann) Land, Orion, and Dale (Amber) Land, Port Byron; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchild; sister, Catherine Laird, Sidney, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Charles, Billy and John; and one great-grandson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Maxine Land, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
