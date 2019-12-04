October 10, 1926-December 2, 2019
MORRISON — Maurice Vander Vinne, 93, of 17694 Malvern Road, Morrison, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Resthave Home in Morrison.
His funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Morrison Chapel of Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Ken Renkes officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials have been established to First Reformed Church and Resthave Home.
Maurice was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Morrison, to Peter and Florence (Geerts) Vander Vinne. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County schools. Maurice married Loretta J. Kramer on Oct. 8, 1948, in Fulton, Ill. She died March 6, 2010.
Maurice, along with his wife, Loretta, farmed his entire life in the rural Morrison area. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Fulton, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was on the Whiteside County Farm Bureau Board and the Whiteside FS Board and was a member of the Whiteside County Livestock Association.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Lloyd) Rasmussen of Kensington, Md., and Nancy (Allen) Dykstra of Morrison; two sons, Roger (Lynda) Vander Vinne of Warsaw, Ind., and Steve Vander Vinne (Sandee) of Coal Valley; six grandchildren, Beth (Josh) Theobald, Matthew (Christina) Dykstra, Angela (Allen) Danko, Andrew (Erin) Vander Vinne, Amy DeWitte (Ryan Hyman), and Kristin (Jon) Williams; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Ruth Balk of Pella, Iowa, and Mrs. Dorothy Vanderlaan-Johnson of Morrison; one sister-in-law, Lavece Temple of Thomson, Ill., and one brother-in-law, Bernard Houzenga of Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; three sisters, Pauline Pruis, Frances Houzenga, and Louise Bielema.
