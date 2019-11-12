September 3, 1926-November 11, 2019
LYNN CENTER — Maurice “Maury” Becker, 93, of Lynn Center, passed away at Heartland Hospice Care in Moline on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Orion United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church, where he was a member. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Maury was born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Henry County, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Lila (Nelson) Becker. He married June Benton on June 12, 1955, in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 2011. Maury was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a hard worker, dedicated husband and father, and a lifelong farmer.
Survivors include his children, Cathy Becker, Plainsboro, N.J., Jeffrey (Ana Claudia) Becker, Bethesda, Md., Jon Becker, Lynn Center, and Christopher Becker, Orion; grandchildren, Justin (Lexi) Becker, Viola, Michael Popescu, Plainsboro, N.J., and Kira Popescu, Plainsboro, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June, and brother, Merton.
