June 29, 1951-March 10, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Maurice Frank DePaepe, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with visitation from 11:30 to service time.
Burial will follow in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.
Maurice was born on June 29, 1951, in Rock Island, the son of Edward and Rose (Posateri) DePaepe.
Survivors include his cousin, Linda DePaepe Nordstrom, Springfield, Va.; his church family including Pastor Kerry Sullivan; as well as other cousins in the Quad-Cities.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
