June 29, 1951-March 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Maurice Frank DePaepe, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with visitation from 11:30 to service time.

Burial will follow in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Maurice was born on June 29, 1951, in Rock Island, the son of Edward and Rose (Posateri) DePaepe.

Survivors include his cousin, Linda DePaepe Nordstrom, Springfield, Va.; his church family including Pastor Kerry Sullivan; as well as other cousins in the Quad-Cities.

