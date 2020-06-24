× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1951-June 22, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Maureen S. Essex, 68, passed away at her home in East Moline on Monday, June 22, 2020. There are no services planned.

Maureen was born Oct. 10, 1951, the daughter of Merrill and Veronica McKinna Taber. She had been a cashier for Walmart retiring in 2012.

Maureen is survived by her daughter, Melissa (David) Qualls of East Moline; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Taber of Port Byron, and James Taber of Chicago.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Marilyn Taber, in 2016.

