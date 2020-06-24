October 10, 1951-June 22, 2020
EAST MOLINE-Maureen S. Essex, 68, passed away at her home in East Moline on Monday, June 22, 2020. There are no services planned.
Maureen was born Oct. 10, 1951, the daughter of Merrill and Veronica McKinna Taber. She had been a cashier for Walmart retiring in 2012.
Maureen is survived by her daughter, Melissa (David) Qualls of East Moline; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Taber of Port Byron, and James Taber of Chicago.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Marilyn Taber, in 2016.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.