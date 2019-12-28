Matthew “Matt” C. Serra

DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 41, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Mr. Serra died Thursday, Dec., 26, 2019, in Rock Island.