Matthew “Matt” C. Serra
View Comments

Matthew “Matt” C. Serra

{{featured_button_text}}

November 15, 1978-December, 26, 2019

DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 41, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Mr. Serra died Thursday, Dec., 26, 2019, in Rock Island.

Matt was born Nov. 15, 1978, in Moline, the son of Frank and Theresa (Girt) Serra Jr. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar.

Survivors include his parents; siblings, Nicole Serra, Silvis, Christina (Mark) Neri, Oak Park, Frank (Melissa) Serra III, DeWitt, Jason Serra (Mandi Spicer), Silvis, and John Serra, Silvis; several aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Serra as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News