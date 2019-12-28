Matthew “Matt” C. Serra

November 15, 1978-December, 26, 2019
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 41, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Mr. Serra died Thursday, Dec., 26, 2019, in Rock Island.
Matt was born Nov. 15, 1978, in Moline, the son of Frank and Theresa (Girt) Serra Jr. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar.
Survivors include his parents; siblings, Nicole Serra, Silvis, Christina (Mark) Neri, Oak Park, Frank (Melissa) Serra III, DeWitt, Jason Serra (Mandi Spicer), Silvis, and John Serra, Silvis; several aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces and nephews.
