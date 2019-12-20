Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres
EAST MOLINE

Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres

Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres

April 19, 2010-December 18, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres, 9, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Matthew was born on April 19, 2010, in Silvis, Ill., the son of Shawn Roger Auderer and Luz Elena Torres. He was a student at the Black Hawk Area Special Education Center in East Moline and rode bus M34. Matthew loved to wrestle with his big brother and was always down for fun. He liked eating his favorite candies and food. Matthew loved swimming, jumping and wandering around. He was very creative and spent much of his time writing, spelling and drawing. He was such a happy boy.

Survivors include his father, Shawn (Stacey Betke) Auderer; mother, Elena (Mario Oliva); brother, Jordan Auderer-Torres; sister, Samantha Jo Stochl and Megan Hillard; grandparents, Diogenes Torres, Teresa Habana, and Loras and Carol Auderer.; numerous aunts, cousins and friends.

Our son, our little buddy, has gone to heaven today. He was our tough, strong-willed, creative child, full of light and joy.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

