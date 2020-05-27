March 21, 1984-May 22, 2020
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Matthew James Stegall (Matty), age 36, our most beloved son, family member and friend passed suddenly from MRSA on Friday, May 22, 2020, while in the hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
He was known as Matt to most but “Matty” to his parents, Robert and Virginia Stegall. He was born on March 21, 1984, in Moline. Matt was an only child; however he had a way of making his friends his own brothers and sisters. His parents welcomed them all into their home or back yard. As a child he enjoyed his dogs, Sandy and Dakota, along with the outdoors. When not in school he could be found riding 4-wheelers, fishing, swinging from a rope into his own pond or riding his BMX bike. The half-pipe in his backyard was legendary and the shenanigans he and his friends got into live on in stories told still today.
Matt graduated from Rockridge High School in 2002 and went on to Black Hawk College. He found his career in carpentry and spent his adult life working in this field. He took pride in every drywall, tile or remodeling job he did. When Matt wasn't working he enjoyed racing, both NASCAR and Indy. He made it to every race he could, from Daytona to Indianapolis. Matt loved his friends and could often be found playing basketball, volleyball, fishing or just hanging out with them. This would include a special black cat named Ace.
Matt is survived by both of his parents, Bob and Jenny; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Matt is proceeded in death by his Godmother, who was also his favorite aunt, Helen Karras.
Matt will be remembered with a private service at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned by his parents and friends for late summer or early fall, in hopes that everyone will be allowed to gather to tell stories and remember all the good times of a great man with an infectious smile.
