Matthew James Stegall

He was known as Matt to most but “Matty” to his parents, Robert and Virginia Stegall. He was born on March 21, 1984, in Moline. Matt was an only child; however he had a way of making his friends his own brothers and sisters. His parents welcomed them all into their home or back yard. As a child he enjoyed his dogs, Sandy and Dakota, along with the outdoors. When not in school he could be found riding 4-wheelers, fishing, swinging from a rope into his own pond or riding his BMX bike. The half-pipe in his backyard was legendary and the shenanigans he and his friends got into live on in stories told still today.