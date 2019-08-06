September 30, 1991-August 2, 2019
BETTENDORF — Matthew J. Brown, 27, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly from complications of asthma on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Utica Ridge in Davenport. Matt's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be directed to Matt's family to be used toward the installation of memorial park benches at the local parks and Frisbee golf courses.
Matthew Joseph Brown, named after his grandfather, Joseph Albert, was born on Sept. 30, 1991, in Davenport, the son of Robert and Jodi (Albert) Brown III. In 2010 he graduated from Bettendorf High School.
Matt was a very caring son, brother, cousin and nephew. He was a heavy equipment operator with aspirations of being a CDL truck driver. He really enjoyed a passion he took up recently with War Hammer 40K where he built and detail painted miniature figurines. He met a lot of amazing people whom he shared the same enjoyment with and also received help learning from them as he built his army. In his other time, he enjoyed playing Frisbee golf, kayaking with his older brother and volunteering at the Davenport Elks. He also enjoyed attending drag races and car shows, with his favorite car being a '72 Olds Cutlass. Matt really enjoyed hockey and grew up playing goalie position. His favorite teams were the Chicago Blackhawks, which he always was wearing their hat, and the former QC Mallards. Matt was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He cared so much for his family and wanted to obtain his CDL so he could help out more. He always looked over his younger brother to make sure he was making the right choices and decisions. He was definitely the jokester in the family, always making everyone laugh, and he was always teasing his sister. Matt had battled hard times, but he came through a stronger person. He wanted to make a change to start new traditions that would make his family closer.
Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Robert and Jodi Brown III, of Bettendorf; siblings, Jeff Brown, of Davenport, Ashley Brown, of Bettendorf, Cody Brown, of Bettendorf; paternal grandparents, Robert and Pam Brown II, of Davenport, Eileen and Tom Yeggy, of Davenport; aunts, Lisa (Todd) Carstens, of Davenport, Vickie (Scott) Aguilar, of Bettendorf, Jennifer Albert, of Davenport, Priscilla Skare, of Boca Raton, Fla.; uncles, Rick (Jane) Albert, of Bettendorf, Brian (Paula) Shields, of Atalissa, Iowa; great-aunts, Becky (Jeff) Wierenga, of Port Byron, Ill., Brenda (Mike) Barnhart, of West Liberty, Iowa, Pat Hammill, of Camas, Wash.; great-uncles, Bill (Moria) Brown, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Toby (Nancy) Brown, of Bettendorf; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jamie Albert.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to nurse Megan Brummel and the Emergency Room and ICU staff at Unity Point – Trinity, Utica Ridge, Davenport, for their exceptional care and compassion.
Online condolences may be shared with Matt's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.