March 7, 1939-December 2, 2019
SILVIS — MaryJane Gerlich Carter, 80, of Silvis, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in Eldridge, Iowa. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A visitation and time to greet MaryJane's family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
MaryJane was born March 7, 1939, in Rock Island, a daughter of Robert and Alberta (Thorpe) Haberthur. She married Delbert Gerlich on Aug. 22, 1968, in Rock Island; he passed away May 10, 1995. She later married Guy Carter on April 11, 2014; he passed away May 16, 2016. MaryJane worked at Servus Rubber for many years and ended her working career in retail sales. She was a longtime employee at Oh Nuts, and she loved the people she met and relationships that she formed there. MaryJane was a very active person who loved working in her yard and being outside. In earlier years, she enjoyed traveling. MaryJane was always well put together and took pride in her appearance and independence.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Debra (Ken) Barnhart, Michael Tumlin, Gloria (Dan) Garrett, Gina Brandmeyer, Glenna (Rox) Ommen and Gregg (Kathy) Gerlich; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends, including her beloved dog, Carrie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and a son, Daniel Tumlin
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.