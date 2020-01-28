September 15, 1949-January 24, 2020

BRANSON, Mo. — Mary Vann Goetzmann, age 70, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, after an unexpected illness surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., on Jan. 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with memorial services immediately following. Burial will be at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery following services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lois Vann was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Detroit, Ala., a daughter of Jesse and Lorene Lockhart Vann. She married Thomas Goetzmann on April 30, 1999, in Rock Island.

Mary graduated from Rock Island High School in 1967 and received her Associates Degree in Applied Science in 1988 from Black Hawk College. She worked as a laborer most of her life and retired from Sears Manufacturing in 2014. Mary enjoyed spending the time with her family, crocheting, making crafts with her great grandchildren, playing Bingo, going to garage/estate sales and watching the Chicago Bears. She enjoyed living on her farm in North Henderson, Ill., with her husband and two dogs until recently moving to Forsyth, Mo., where she enjoyed watching the sunset on the lake.