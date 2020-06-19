× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 29, 1925-June 17, 2020

MOLINE — Mary U. Spiegel, 95, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Church, Moline.

Mary was born April 29, 1925 in Davenport, the daughter of John L. and Ella (Glanz) Hourigan. She married Norman Spiegel on April 29, 1946 in Moline. He preceded her in death in May, 1996.

Mary worked at Eagle Food, Milan in the accounting department.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 246 and the Friends Circle Club, Moline. She enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone that shared a drink with her knew her sense of humor.