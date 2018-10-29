June 26, 1920-October 28, 2018
CORDOVA — Mary Jane Norton, 98, of Cordova, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Mary Jane was born June 26, 1920, in Boston, Mass., the daughter of John A. Laurie and Louise A. Harper Laurie. She married C. Cedric Norton, whom she adored. She liked to play cards and often feigned confusion to sweep her grandkids. She always rolled sixes in Trouble and told the best stories about meeting Cedric after the war in Cambridge. She hated beans, despite being from Boston, but still kept a Red Sox calendar hanging in her bedroom.
Mary is survived by her children, Laurie A. (Russ) King, Moline, Kelly L. Warner, Champaign, Ill.; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Warner, Andrew Norton Warner; and a nephew, John (Amy) Haan, Cordova. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cedric; son-in-law, Stephen Warner; and siblings Grace, Louise, Albee, and Junie. We will all miss her dearly and hope to sneak an extra piece of candy from the candy jar in her honor. Share a memory or condolence at gibsonbodefh.com.