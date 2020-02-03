Mary Nelson

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Avenue, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Burial will be at National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal next to her husband, Harry. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Memorial funds have been established for Alternatives (for the Older Adult).

She married Harry Nelson on Sept. 26, 1953, in East Moline and worked for Sears Roebuck and Company as an office clerk. Later in her career, she transferred to the Sears Distribution Center and became the first female supervisor at the warehouse. Mary and Harry raised four children and provided a warm, encouraging household emphasizing the importance of family, friends and doing good things for others. When Mary and her four older sisters got together, there was much happiness and joy, which spread to everyone around. After retirement, Mary and Harry spent many happy winters in Palm Harbor, Fla., and made many great friends throughout the years. She and Harry were married for 61 years before he died March 13, 2015.