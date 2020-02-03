November 21, 1928-February 1, 2020
ALEDO — Mary Nelson died peacefully at Mercer Manor, Aledo, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Avenue, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Burial will be at National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal next to her husband, Harry. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. Memorial funds have been established for Alternatives (for the Older Adult).
You have free articles remaining.
The former Mary Elizabeth Anderson was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Moline, the daughter of Fred and Bessie Anderson. She grew up in Moline and graduated from Moline High School in 1947.
She married Harry Nelson on Sept. 26, 1953, in East Moline and worked for Sears Roebuck and Company as an office clerk. Later in her career, she transferred to the Sears Distribution Center and became the first female supervisor at the warehouse. Mary and Harry raised four children and provided a warm, encouraging household emphasizing the importance of family, friends and doing good things for others. When Mary and her four older sisters got together, there was much happiness and joy, which spread to everyone around. After retirement, Mary and Harry spent many happy winters in Palm Harbor, Fla., and made many great friends throughout the years. She and Harry were married for 61 years before he died March 13, 2015.
Mary was accomplished in arts and crafts and often displayed her works at many special shows. She was a generous and dedicated individual with a unique sense of humor who loved her family and was passionate about helping others in good times and bad. She was an active and dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church (Riverside) of Moline and often volunteered for many church activities. She also volunteered for the ARC of the Quad-Cities.
Mary is survived by three sons, Barry (Rhonda) Nelson, Brian (Tammy) Nelson, Bruce Nelson; daughter, Kathy (Greg) Weiman; and her grandchildren, Megan (Matt) Boyd and Matthew Nelson, Amie (Mooch) King, Lisa (Cory) Wildermuth, Edward Nelson, Anna Nelson, Ben Weiman and Emily (Zach) Sisco; and eight great-grandchildren (plus one on the way). She was preceded in death by five siblings, Richard Anderson, Vivian Haskins, Audrey Barach, Shirley Behrens and Marjorie Dempsey.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Mary's obituary at www.esterdahl.com.