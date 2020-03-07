Mary “Marylou” L. Spaulding

October 22, 1936- March 3, 2020

MILAN — Mary L. “Marylou” Spaulding, 83, of Milan, died at home on March 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation is at the church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milan Lions Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Louise Classon was born Oct. 22, 1936, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Harry B. and Della G. (Clayton) Classon. She married Lyle W. Mohr in 1953. Together they had three children. She married Norman A. Spaulding in 1987. He died in 2006.

Marylou was a member of the Milan Lions Club, the American Legion, and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading, and embroidery. She prayed the rosary every night before going to sleep, thanked God for another day each morning upon waking, and she enjoyed life.

Survivors include children, Carrie (Peter) Delcourt of Milan, Bruce (Carlene) Mohr of Dade City, Fla., Brian (Pam) Mohr of St. Petersburg, Fla.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Francis X. (Claire) Classon, Orlando, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her parents; brother Harry B. Classon Jr.; and granddaughter, Frances Dale Delcourt.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Spaulding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.