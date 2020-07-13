× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 24, 1936-July 11, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Mary M. Benge, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

The family will receive friends at a hospitality visitation with food and refreshments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Private burial is in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family to be given to local literacy groups.

The former Mary Francis Murphy was born October 24, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Catherine (Blackburn) Murphy. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport. She married Tom Benge on March 30, 1957, in Davenport. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and then in Iowa City while her husband attended college. Later in life she worked at the Rolling Pin in Duck Creek Plaza in Davenport.