May 6, 1925-March 15, 2020

SILVIS — Mary Louise (Jenkins) Land, 94, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. She was born on May 6, 1925, in Mendon, Ill., the daughter of Wade and Gertrude (Batley) Jenkins.

Private grave site services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, East Moline. A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis Campus, 1301 – 2nd Avenue, Silvis, IL, at a later date.

Mary Lou lived in Keokuk, Iowa, until moving to the Quad-Cities, and lived in Silvis since 1968. She married Richard Land on March 21, 1944, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death June 1, 1991.

Mary Lou enjoyed yard work, animals of all kind, riding her bicycle and working with her husband in the home construction business.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Mary) Land, Moline; daughter, Kathy (Don) Harker, East Moline; son-in-law, Cliff Jordan, East Moline; brother, Don (Genny) Jenkins, Keokuk; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richie; brother, Billy; and daughter, Linda.