September 19th, 1937-June 6th, 2020

MOLINE — Mary Lou Van Earwage, 82, of Moline died Saturday, June 6, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded by Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory. Described by those who knew her as “the sweetest person,” she will be missed tremendously.

Mary Lou was born Sept. 19, 1937, to Velma (Goettsch) and Walter Spiess. She was one of four children, and a graduate of Muscatine High School. She married Reese Waugh in 1958. They had three sons and were married until Reese's death in 1963. She later married James Van Earwage in 1973, and they had one son. While raising her children Mary Lou went back to school to become a nurse, graduating from Black Hawk College. She worked as a nurse for more than 25 years.

Mary Lou's greatest passion was her family, and she and her husband hosted many family gatherings over the years. She was immensely proud of her sons and loved spoiling her grandchildren. Among her favorite family activities, Mary Lou looked forward to monthly lunch dates with her sister and cousins. She also enjoyed gardening and exercising her craftiness at sewing.