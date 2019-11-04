March 26, 1929-November 3, 2019
GENESEO — Mary Lou Pysson, 90, of Geneseo, formerly of Coal Valley, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House (2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722).
Mary Lou was born in Coal Valley on March 26, 1929. She was the daughter of Paul Joseph and Lydia Schillinger. Mary Lou married Albert Joseph Pysson on Sept. 17, 1949, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1999.
Mary Lou was a member of Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and the Orion American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making pies and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Marsha (George) Storm, Geneseo, Sherrie (Rick) Lovett, Davenport, Daniel (Kathleen) Pysson, Andover; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd (Margorie) Schillinger, Osco, and Donald Schillinger, Orion; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Harold and Floyd.
