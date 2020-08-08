Mary Lou Johnson

Through the years, she volunteered for the PTA, served as leader of the Girl Scouts for 10 years, and was also a member of the board. At First Christian Church, Moline, she was three-time chairman of Christian Women's Fellowship, two-term chairman of the Official Board, Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, member of the Wee Care Day Care Board, member of CARE ministry, cluster delegate, historian, chairman of the 100th Anniversary, Library Team leader, and elder emeritus. She was also employed as director of Christian Education from 1985-1990. She and Blaine were active volunteers for Muscular Dystrophy Association from 1956-1995, and during that time they coordinated the Labor Day telethon for 24 years. Mary Lou volunteered for Alternatives, Western Illinois Agency on Aging from 1998-2003, and was a member of the lieutenant governor's commission on aging in 1990. Together, she and Blaine manufactured 30 Sparky Dog puppets for fire departments all over the country. She also ran her own dressmaking /tailoring business, “The Tiger's Paw,” from her home for 30 years. She was a volunteer sky watcher for the USAF from 1957-1959, earning her wings for over 100 hours of duty.