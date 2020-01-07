October 14, 1937-January 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Mary Lou Frey, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at home.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Church, Rock Island. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Prior to services, cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Mary Lou was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Blanche (Verhelst) Brown. She married Jack Frey on Oct. 31, 1964, in Geneseo, Ill.

She was a school bus driver for Johannes Bus Service for many years before becoming a security guard at the Quad City International Airport, from where she retired.

She was an active member of Bethel Church, Rock Island, where she was a part of the prayer chain, bible study and was a greeter. She was also active in National Order of Foresters and the food pantry at Grace Fellowship in Moline. She enjoyed animals, especially her cats. Family was the most important thing to Mary Lou.