February 19, 1929-June 26, 2020

SILVIS — Mary Lou DeBates, 91, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. In keeping with Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no formal services. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Lou was born Feb. 19, 1929, the daughter of John and Mary (Rockwell) DeBates, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1947. She worked for the Geneseo Telephone Company for many years before moving to Alhambra, Calif. When she retired from AT&T, she returned to Geneseo to care for her mother. She enjoyed family gatherings, phone conversations with family and friends, needlepoint, trying new recipes, watching old movies and the occasional Margarita at Azteca. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include niece, Diane (Art) Fanter, Coal Valley, Ill.; nephew, Michael (Jill) DeBates, Port Charlotte, Fla.; niece-in-law, Sharon DeBates, Chicago, Ill.; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; four great-great-nephews, five great-great-nieces; and three great-great-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard (Katherine) DeBates; and nephew, Stephen DeBates.

