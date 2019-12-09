December 15, 1944-December 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Mary Lee Anderson, 74, of Rock Island, died at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Friendship Manor's Silver Cross Pavilion in Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva. Rev. Randy Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lee was born Dec. 15, 1944, in Kewanee, the daughter of LeRoy and Marian (Appell) Anderson. Mary Lee graduated from Galva High School and the Augustana Nursing Program in Chicago. She spent her career as a nurse at what is now UnityPoint Health in Rock Island. She also volunteered and helped kids less fortunate.

Survivors include her brother, Merle (Mary Lou) Anderson, of Eldridge, Iowa; nieces, Laurie (Shirck) Monfiletto, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Amy (Anderson) Karber, of Mansfield, Texas; nephews, Eric Anderson, of Destin, Fla., and Brent Anderson, of Lisle, Ill.; as well as great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lou Ann, and her parents.