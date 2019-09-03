March 9, 1950-August 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Mary L. Sims, 69, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Monday Sept. 9, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Inurnment will be in Chippiannock Cemetery. Memorials may be left to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Mary was born on March 9, 1950, in Moline, the daughter of John and Nellie (Davis) Miller. She married Raymond G. Sims on Nov. 12, 1971.
Mary was a graduate of Sherrard High School. Mary spent much of her marriage at home, raising her two daughters, but had numerous jobs over the years. She worked as a clerk in the accounting office at Jaydon for 10 years.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island, enjoyed volunteering at Coyne Center Grade School and was active with the Sherrard Library Board.
Survivors include her daughters, Erica (Gregory) Bollendorf, Aurora, Samantha (Nathan) Pidde, Chadwick, Ill.; grandchildren, Nicholas Bollendorf, Tabitha Bollendorf, Charles Pidde, Jonathan Pidde; siblings, Patricia Shields, Milan, Janet Manary, Milan, John Miller, Preemption, Walt Miller, Sherrard. A special thank you to her dear friends, Diana Berube and Jane Koob, and nephew, Tim Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Mowell.
