December 6, 1920-June 11, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mary L. Rousey, 99½, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center, Rochester, Minn., where she had been a resident for five years. She was born in Alpha, Ill., on Dec. 6, 1920, to Charles and Lida (Johnson) Ehrhardt.

Mary grew up on a farm in the Alpha-New Windsor area, graduating from high school in 1938 from Oxford Township High School. After graduating, Mary moved to Moline where she worked as a “second girl”/nanny for two prominent local families. Her goal was to save enough money to attend the nurses training program at Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. She entered nurses training in 1941 and graduated in 1944. After graduation, she moved to Chicago where she was first employed at Passavant Hospital and then St. Luke's Hospital. Soon after starting at St. Luke's she was promoted to head of the surgical nursing unit. She also achieved the role of nursing instructor while she was there.

While she was back in Moline one weekend, her brother took her to a dance at the Col Ballroom in Davenport where he introduced her to his friend and her husband to be, Dale Rousey. They were married on May 21, 1950, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her passing.