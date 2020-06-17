December 6, 1920-June 11, 2020
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mary L. Rousey, 99½, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center, Rochester, Minn., where she had been a resident for five years. She was born in Alpha, Ill., on Dec. 6, 1920, to Charles and Lida (Johnson) Ehrhardt.
Mary grew up on a farm in the Alpha-New Windsor area, graduating from high school in 1938 from Oxford Township High School. After graduating, Mary moved to Moline where she worked as a “second girl”/nanny for two prominent local families. Her goal was to save enough money to attend the nurses training program at Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. She entered nurses training in 1941 and graduated in 1944. After graduation, she moved to Chicago where she was first employed at Passavant Hospital and then St. Luke's Hospital. Soon after starting at St. Luke's she was promoted to head of the surgical nursing unit. She also achieved the role of nursing instructor while she was there.
While she was back in Moline one weekend, her brother took her to a dance at the Col Ballroom in Davenport where he introduced her to his friend and her husband to be, Dale Rousey. They were married on May 21, 1950, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her passing.
Mary lived a full life and had many interests over the years. She loved cooking, reading, traveling and sewing. She was active in their church, First Baptist of Moline. She was a member of the Judson Sunday school class and also part of a women's group who volunteered their time and sewing skills to mend clothes for the residents of Heritage 53, an ARC group home. In her later years she became interested in collecting vintage handkerchiefs and wrote a program about their history which she sometimes was asked to present at various gatherings.
In 2005, she and Dale moved to Rochester, to be close to her daughter and family. She enjoyed being a grandmother and attending her grandson Ethan's sporting events and various other activities.
At the age of 90, Mary wrote a book entitled “Coming of Age during the Great Depression” describing her life and what the world was like during that time. It was published in 2011.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lois; and brothers, Charles and Fred. She is survived by Dale, her husband of 70 years; her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Greg Bone, and her grandson, Ethan. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rochester Rehab and Living Center in Rochester for their steadfast and loving care for her over the last five years and the staff at Seasons Hospice for their compassionate end of life care. A memorial service will be held late summer or fall in Moline, with a date to be determined. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home Rochester is assisting in arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Moline.
